How Everyshop’s prices compare to Takealot and other stores

Everyshop is the latest ecommerce player in South Africa, offering a wide range of products from leading brands.
It forms part of the JD Group, coupling it with high-profile retail chains like Russells, Bradlows, Hi-Fi Corp and Incredible Connection.
Linked to these stores, Everyshop offers products across several industries including electronics, appliances, furniture and household goods.
Its launch comes at a time where Takealot dominates the South African e-commerce market.
As a result of this control, the Competition Commission recently announced that they will actively investigate Takealot and implement any necessary measures to prevent the abuse of dominance.
Through the Online Intermediation Platforms Market Inquiry (OIPMI), the Commission intends to remedy the imbalance and provide equal opportunity for competitors.
In the course of its recent launch, Everyshop is running a promotion with price cuts on tech and other products.
We looked at a number of items and compared the prices to stores like Takealot, Makro, Hi-Fi Corp, Incredible Connection, Raru and Loot.
These prices are detailed in the tables below.
1TB Xbox One S
|1TB Xbox One S
|E-commerce platform
|Price
|Loot
|R6,099
|Incredible Connection
|R6,099 (on promotion)
|Makro
|R6,099
|Takealot
|R6,738
|Raru
|R6,999
|Everyshop
|R6,999
HP DeskJet Plus 4120
|HP DeskJet 4120
|E-commerce platform
|Price
|Everyshop
|R899
|Incredible Connection
|R1,199
|Makro
|R1,299
|Raru
|R1,342
|Loot
|R1,412
|Takealot
|R1,999
JBL Tune 500BT Wireless Headset
|JBL Tune 500BT Wireless Headset
|E-commerce platform
|Price
|Raru
|R673 (on promotion)
|Loot
|R799
|Takealot
|R799
|Makro
|R799
|Incredible Connection
|R899
|Everyshop
|R899
Delivery information
Everyshop delivers across South Africa from Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays). Here is a guide to show you the delivery options:
|Cost of Delivery
|Type of products
|Delivery Fee
|Orders over R450 (excludes items on the list below)
|Free
|Orders under R450
|R50
|TV’s
|R100
|Large Appliances, Beds, Outdoor and Sport Equipment
|R200
|Large Items, DIY and Furniture
|R300
Customers can also contact Everyshop if items are damaged, faulty or incorrectly delivered via:
- Phone – 0800 111 081
- Email – [email protected].
