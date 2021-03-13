How Everyshop’s prices compare to Takealot and other stores

13 March 2021

Everyshop is the latest ecommerce player in South Africa, offering a wide range of products from leading brands.

It forms part of the JD Group, coupling it with high-profile retail chains like Russells, Bradlows, Hi-Fi Corp and Incredible Connection.

Linked to these stores, Everyshop offers products across several industries including electronics, appliances, furniture and household goods.

Its launch comes at a time where Takealot dominates the South African e-commerce market.

As a result of this control, the Competition Commission recently announced that they will actively investigate Takealot and implement any necessary measures to prevent the abuse of dominance.

Through the Online Intermediation Platforms Market Inquiry (OIPMI), the Commission intends to remedy the imbalance and provide equal opportunity for competitors.

In the course of its recent launch, Everyshop is running a promotion with price cuts on tech and other products.

We looked at a number of items and compared the prices to stores like Takealot, Makro, Hi-Fi Corp, Incredible Connection, Raru and Loot.

These prices are detailed in the tables below.

1TB Xbox One S 

1TB Xbox One S
E-commerce platform Price
Loot R6,099
Incredible Connection R6,099 (on promotion)
Makro R6,099
Takealot R6,738
Raru R6,999
Everyshop R6,999

HP DeskJet Plus 4120

HP DeskJet 4120
E-commerce platform Price
Everyshop R899
Incredible Connection R1,199
Makro R1,299
Raru R1,342
Loot R1,412
Takealot R1,999

JBL Tune 500BT Wireless Headset

JBL Tune 500BT Wireless Headset
E-commerce platform Price
Raru R673 (on promotion)
Loot R799
Takealot R799
Makro R799
Incredible Connection R899
Everyshop R899

Delivery information 

Everyshop delivers across South Africa from Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays). Here is a guide to show you the delivery options:

Cost of Delivery
Type of products Delivery Fee
Orders over R450 (excludes items on the list below) Free
Orders under R450 R50
TV’s R100
Large Appliances, Beds, Outdoor and Sport Equipment R200
Large Items, DIY and Furniture R300

Customers can also contact Everyshop if items are damaged, faulty or incorrectly delivered via:

Now read: Takealot competitor Everyshop launches with big tech specials

Share your thoughts: How Everyshop's prices compare to Ta…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
How Everyshop’s prices compare to Takealot and other stores