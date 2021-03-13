How Everyshop’s prices compare to Takealot and other stores

Everyshop is the latest ecommerce player in South Africa, offering a wide range of products from leading brands.

It forms part of the JD Group, coupling it with high-profile retail chains like Russells, Bradlows, Hi-Fi Corp and Incredible Connection.

Linked to these stores, Everyshop offers products across several industries including electronics, appliances, furniture and household goods.

Its launch comes at a time where Takealot dominates the South African e-commerce market.

As a result of this control, the Competition Commission recently announced that they will actively investigate Takealot and implement any necessary measures to prevent the abuse of dominance.

Through the Online Intermediation Platforms Market Inquiry (OIPMI), the Commission intends to remedy the imbalance and provide equal opportunity for competitors.

In the course of its recent launch, Everyshop is running a promotion with price cuts on tech and other products.

We looked at a number of items and compared the prices to stores like Takealot, Makro, Hi-Fi Corp, Incredible Connection, Raru and Loot.

These prices are detailed in the tables below.

1TB Xbox One S

1TB Xbox One S E-commerce platform Price Loot R6,099 Incredible Connection R6,099 (on promotion) Makro R6,099 Takealot R6,738 Raru R6,999 Everyshop R6,999

HP DeskJet Plus 4120

HP DeskJet 4120 E-commerce platform Price Everyshop R899 Incredible Connection R1,199 Makro R1,299 Raru R1,342 Loot R1,412 Takealot R1,999

JBL Tune 500BT Wireless Headset