Nedbank Avo users can now shop at a Sandton City “digital mall”

Nedbank has announced its Avo app now allows users to shop from products available at Sandton City stores.

“Avo by Nedbank is bringing digital malls to the South African market with Sandton City being the first to launch,” Nedbank stated.

The bank said that this will offer an immersive “mall experience” in the palm of users’ hands.

“This digital shopping experience lets users enjoy the convenience of making a range of purchases remotely and collecting their products from a secure location,” Nedbank said.

Founding member of Avo Vishal Maharaj said the concept of a digital mall was broad and included everything from gaming, clothing and groceries to tech, gadgets and home décor.

“Our insights show that people across Africa are willing to travel to shop, with Sandton City being a preferred destination,” he said.

30 Sandton City stores are available on the app, with more to be added.

Nedbank claimed this digital mall was a first for any digital platform on the continent, opening up a luxury shopping experience across borders.

Avo’s Click and Collect lounge feature lets users shop items from multiple stores in Sandton City, pay for goods on the app, and gives them the choice between home delivery or collection from the Avo lounge lockers at Sandton City.

“Avo is also open to any individual or business that would like to use the platform whether or not they are Nedbank clients,” Maharaj added.

Approaching 200,000 users

Nedbank first launched the Avo ‘super app’ in June 2020, offering Nedbank customers and broader South African consumers access to online shopping, essential services, and financial products.

“The Avo super app was created to bring customers and businesses together, accurately matching customers’ lifestyle needs to product and service offerings through powerful artificial intelligence, safe and secure mobile payments, and bank-grade security,” Nedbank said.

According to Maharaj, the app saw huge growth over the last few months.

“We are fast approaching the milestone of 200 000 downloads,” he said.

Nedbank added that Avo was also increasingly attracting a significant number of merchants.