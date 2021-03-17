Ackermans launches new online store with cellphones starting at R159

South African retailer Ackermans has launched a new online store which offers a range of cellular and tech products.

The online shop will allow customers to purchase the same cellular products available at its clothing stores, with the addition of a number of high-end devices and gadgets previously only available from Ackermans’ Connect stores in Gauteng.

Its offering includes smartphones, feature phones, tablets, laptops, decoders, routers, earbuds, storage, and other tech accessories.

Ackermans said that cellular has been a key component of its retail offering since 1998, selling over 2.5 million handsets every year.

The retailer – which has more than 800 brick-and-mortar stores across South Africa – said the recent shift in consumer needs brought on by COVID-19 has led it to enhance its digital properties and take tech sales online.

“When lockdown was announced in March 2020, our customers were subsequently unable to access our stores – yet the demand for connectivity increased as consumers were driven online,” said Ackermans’ Cellular Manager Michael Grace.

“We needed to offer customers easier access to our cellular and tech products, through a convenient, safe, secure and easy-to-use shopping portal.”

“It is our hope that the online store can be seen as yet another convenient means for customers to purchase Ackermans’ range of cellular and tech products at great prices,” Grace added.

Exclusive offerings and delivery policy

Grace stated that a curated selection of premium products will be exclusive to Ackermans’ cellular online store, including JBL earphones and the Samsung Galaxy A51 smartphone.

In addition, Ackermans’ online shoppers will get access to exclusive competitions and promotions.

The website indicates that deliveries are charged at R99 for orders under R500, while free delivery is available for orders of R500 and above.

Shipping will be carried out by RAM and RTT couriers, with an expected 5-7 days for delivery in major towns and cities, and 7-10 days in smaller and rural towns.

The new Ackermans online cellular store is available at shop.ackermans.co.za. Below are the current promotions on offer from the store.