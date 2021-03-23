Telegram launches new voice chat and cancel forwarding features

Messaging app Telegram has announced the launch of several new voice communication features, expanding its existing Voice Chat functionality into the realm of podcasting, live audio streaming, and online meetings.

Telegram announced that Voice Chats have now become available in channels and that there are no more limits on the number of participants.

“This update also brings recordable voice chats, rich lists of participants, raise hand mechanics, invite links for speakers and listeners, voice chat titles, and a way for public figures to join voice chats as their channels,” Telegram said.

The company stated that admins of channels and public groups can host voice chats for millions of live listeners.

“No matter how popular your talk gets, new people will be able to tune in. It’s like public radio reinvented for the 21st century.”

When a voice chat is being recorded, it is marked with a red light next to its title. Once you finish recording, the audio file becomes available in your saved messages.

“In chats where participants are muted, listeners can tap to raise their hand and alert the admins that they want to speak. Just like calling in to a talk show,” Telegram stated.

Your bio text will be visible in the list of participants, which Telegram said might help admins find a good slot for your questions or comments.

“You can use [it] to detail your expertise, interests, or give a bit of background about yourself.”

Separate invitation links can be created for speakers and listeners. This allows admins of public groups and channels to create links that open the voice chat right away.

“This way you won’t need to unmute important guests when they join – and they can use a different link to promote the upcoming chat to their communities,” said Telegram.

When entering a voice chat in a channel, you have the option to join with your personal account or appear as one of your channels.

“Celebrities and public figures can use this to avoid drawing too much attention to their personal accounts,” Telegram explained.

Other new features – cancel forwarding message to wrong chat

In addition to Telegram’s new set of “Internet public radio” features, the messaging platform has also received several other new features.

If you choose the wrong chat by mistake when forwarding messages, you can now press the X button before sending them. This will allow you to either cancel forwarding or choose a different chat.

You can also resume playback from where you left off when listening to long voice messages.

“This was previously available for long videos and long audio tracks, and we thought we’d covered everything – but then our grandma signed up,” Telegram said.

Telegram has also rolled out a configuration option for Android users, allowing them to choose which action is assigned to swiping left in the chat list: archiving chats, pinning, muting, deleting or marking them as read.

“On iOS, all these swipe actions are always available, depending on which way you swipe,” the company noted.

Now read: What you need to know before moving your WhatsApp chats to Telegram