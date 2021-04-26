In conversation with Codehesion CEO and founder Hector Beyers

Hector Beyers is the CEO and founder of Codehesion, a software development consulting firm that helps developers launch applications.

Beyers began his career as a technical systems engineer at Internet Solutions, where he oversaw systems administration, third-line support, and new product development.

Before founding Codehesion, he worked as product manager for Internet Solutions, full-stack software developer of Oppcreate, and served as technical director for Aryaka Africa.

More than 11 years of experience in software development has enabled Beyers to serve his clients’ complex and creative software requirements.

In this discussion, Beyers explains what his company does, why it is relevant, and how software consulting can help to establish long-term working relationships with clients.

He discusses why it is important for companies to build a mobile app and how Codehesion turns clients’ software dreams into reality.

Beyers also explains why it is best to create a mobile app rather than a web app that can be used on a phone.

He wraps up by outlining the tools Codehesion uses to create client solutions and the services they provide.

Click on the video below to watch the full MyBroadband Conference interview with Hector Beyers.