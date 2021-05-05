Liquid Intelligent Technologies repositions for future growth

Liquid Intelligent Technologies’ CEO, Deon Geyser spoke at the 2021 MyBroadband Conference to explain the company’s rebranding and its decision to transition from a telecommunications and digital services provider to a technology company.

Since announcing the transition in March 2020, the company has been focused on building a strong foundation for sales, product delivery, and customer support.

“It has been an exciting couple of months. The rebranding is just supporting the whole transformation we have been going through as a group,” Geyser said.

COVID-19 accelerated the need for digital transformation because more people started to work from home, and Liquid Intelligent Technologies responded by fast-tracking its own transformation plans.

With the arrival of cloud technologies and 5G services, Geyser believes digital transformation will allow the business to continue evolving and will create more opportunities to generate value-added services.

According to Geyser, Liquid Intelligent Technologies’ previous offerings have seen phenomenal growth and the company plans to allocate considerable resources to continue this trend throughout the enterprise.

“We’ve taken quite a strategic decision that will be strengthening our group structure to allow us to offer these products and services homogeneously across the continent,” said Geyser.

As a result, its business clients, who sell products and services across Africa, do not have to consider alternatives.

Geyser said that the company’s next move is concentrating on the needs of its customers.

The company has recently finished the fifth and sixth phases of its national long distance fibre network which links Cape Town and Durban.

Apart from providing tier 2 and tier 3 coastal towns with connectivity, its undersea cables will also start to connect the rest of Africa.

The full interview with Deon Geyser at the 2021 MyBroadband Conference is embedded below.

Now read: In conversation with Liquid Intelligent Technologies CEO Deon Geyser