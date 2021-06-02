Amazon Prime Day 2021 — best early deals that ship to South Africa

Ecommerce giant Amazon has announced its Prime Day 2021 event will take place on 21 and 22 June this year, with early deals launched today.

A recent Finder survey has shown that the annual sale has become popular in South Africa.

It found that out of 1,202 South Africans, 24% planned to shop this year’s sale, with 14% aiming to buy an Amazon product or service in particular.

Amazon said that Prime Day 2021 will offer its Prime members more than 2 million deals across all of the product categories available on its platform.

Prime members will also get $10 credit when they spend $10 on items sold by select small businesses between 7 June and 20 June.

To take part in the sale, you will require an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $119 per year or $12.99 per month and has a free trial.

Amazon has launched several early deals for Prime Day 2021, which include the following:

Amazon Fire TVs – Fire TVs starting at $99.99, including Insignia 24-inch Smart TV ($99.99), Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD TV ($129.99), and Insignia 43-inch Smart 4K HD TV ($219.99).

– Fire TVs starting at $99.99, including Insignia 24-inch Smart TV ($99.99), Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD TV ($129.99), and Insignia 43-inch Smart 4K HD TV ($219.99). Toys – LEGO, Hasbro, Barbie, Fisher-Price, Radio Flyer, Magna-Tiles, and Paw Patrol, including learning, technology, arts & crafts, outdoor, and sports toys.

– LEGO, Hasbro, Barbie, Fisher-Price, Radio Flyer, Magna-Tiles, and Paw Patrol, including learning, technology, arts & crafts, outdoor, and sports toys. Kitchen – Margaritaville blenders, 25% on select GoWise air fryers, and up to 30% on Le Creuset cast iron and stoneware products.

– Margaritaville blenders, 25% on select GoWise air fryers, and up to 30% on Le Creuset cast iron and stoneware products. Pets – Save up to 20% on PetSafe Feeders and up to 19% off PetSafe Easy Walk Harnesses.

– Save up to 20% on PetSafe Feeders and up to 19% off PetSafe Easy Walk Harnesses. Home Improvement – Dewalt 20-Volt Max tools and jobsite accessories and the Z Grills Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker. For your smart home, save up to 20% on select ecobee products. Save on select First Alert smoke detectors.

– Dewalt 20-Volt Max tools and jobsite accessories and the Z Grills Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker. For your smart home, save up to 20% on select ecobee products. Save on select First Alert smoke detectors. Books – Deals and discounts on select Kindle books. Visit amazon.com/kindle-ebooks and select Kindle Book Deals for more information.

– Deals and discounts on select Kindle books. Visit and select Kindle Book Deals for more information. Amazon Music – Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get four months free with unlimited access. With the purchase of select Amazon Echo devices, Prime members new to Amazon Music Unlimited can get six months free.

– Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get four months free with unlimited access. With the purchase of select Amazon Echo devices, Prime members new to Amazon Music Unlimited can get six months free. Prime Gaming – From June 1 until June 20, Prime members can claim one game code redeemable on Origin for Battlefield 4 Standard edition.

– From June 1 until June 20, Prime members can claim one game code redeemable on Origin for Battlefield 4 Standard edition. Audible – Prime members Audible Premium Plus at $6.95 a month for the first four months.

– Prime members Audible Premium Plus at $6.95 a month for the first four months. Wondery+ – Four months free of ad-free podcast service Wondery+.

Below are some of the best early deals on products that were eligible for shipping to South Africa.

JBL Reflect Mini 2 Wireless in-ear headphones – 56% off

JBL E55BT Over-ear wireless headphones – 49% off

Ecobee SmartThermostat with voice control – 20% off

Ecobee SmartCamera – 20% off

Dewalt 20V Max Cordless Drill Combo – 50% off

Shark IQ Robot vacuum – 50% off

