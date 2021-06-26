Cheapest tech you can buy on Takealot — Including a 17-inch TV for R795

26 June 2021

Takealot’s wide range of hardware, software, electronics and gadgets includes a gaming console for R180, a touchscreen smartphone priced at R499, and a 17-inch TV for R795.

In this challenging economy, many of us should be tightening our belts instead of eyeing expensive cutting-edge tech.

We explored Takealot’s more affordable offerings and found a number of interesting products that won’t break the bank.

Among these was the Classmate Unite 403, a small convertible laptop that is being sold for just R2,653.

Its detachable screen can be used on its own as a tablet, while the device is designed to be water and drop resistant.

This makes it ideal for students who require high portability for running basic Windows apps but aren’t always the most reliable when it comes to looking after their stuff.

However, buyers are encouraged to ensure that the hardware specifications are sufficient to meet their needs.

For those users who can keep their PC in one spot, a refurbished desktop will be a more powerful and affordable option.

One refreshed HP 500B MT desktop on Takealot is priced at less than R2,000 and comes with an Intel Pentium Dual-Core 3.20 GHz processor, 4GB RAM, and 500GB HDD storage — everything you need for a basic remote working setup.

You don’t have to spend thousands of rand on the latest QLED or OLED TV either.

The cheapest model on Takealot is an Itel 17-inch HD TV at just R795, but if you require something a little more suited to the typical living room, the Ecco LH30 comes with a price tag of R2,299.

Gaming is often described as an expensive hobby, but it’s clear from Takealot’s selection of cheap games and consoles that you don’t have to break the bank if you don’t fancy the latest AAA titles.

With the Sup handheld gaming console at just R180, you can play 400c retro 8-bit games while on the go. No need to keep your console connected to an expensive 4K TV.

If you’ve always wanted a taste of farm living, but can’t afford or don’t want to risk buying a farm, you can get Professional Farmer on PC for just R29.

The same game costs R799 on PS4, so this one is a real steal.

Below are the top three cheapest products in various popular tech categories on Takealot.

TVs

  • Itel 17-inch HD TV – R795
  • 9-inch Portable Digital TV – R1,200
  • LH30 Echo 30-inch HD TV – R2,299

Laptops

 

  • Classmate Unite 403 – R2,653
  • ASUS Vivobook W202 – R3,499
  • Connex Slim Book X 11.6-inch – R3,899

Desktops

 

  • HP 500B MT Pentium Dual-Core PC (refurbished) – R1,998
  • Dell OptiPlex 390 Core i5 (refurbished) – R2,475
  • Proline Pentium Tower (refurbished) – R2,499

 Monitors

  • 7-inch TFT LCD Car Monitor – R599
  • Ecco LH15 15-inch Monitor – R799
  • Ecco LH17 17-inch Monitor – R899

 Phones

  • Umkhulu feature phone – R160
  • Unitel Dual SIM feature camera phone – R219
  • BM10 Wireless Dialler/Mini phone – R246

Touch-screen smartphones

 

  • Vodacom Kicka 4 VE – R499
  • Tecno Pop 2 Mini – R518
  • Mobicel Star – R549

Tablets

 

  • Wintouch K701 Kids tablet – R999
  • Mobicel Zoom – R1,194
  • Neon IQ Quad Core 8GB – R1,259

Cameras

 

  • Kids Digital Camera – R189
  • Fujifilm Fashion Disposable Camera – R249
  • Waterproof Sports Camera 1080p – R260

 Headphones

 

  • Bounce Hustle Series Earphones – R39
  • Amplify Pro Vibe series Earphones – R45
  • Amplify Pro Jazz Series Earphones – R45

Drones

  • Interactive Watch Induction Drone – R425
  • Apex 66BL Drone – R599
  • Night Shade Mini Drone – R699

Graphics cards

  • Nvidia GeForce GT 220 1GB – R599
  • Nvidia GeForce GT 210 512MB – R599
  • Palit Nvidia GeForce GT 710 2GBB – R920

Video games

  • Professional Farmer (PC) – R29
  • Pro Cycling Manager 2012 (PC) – R29
  • Square Enix Masterpieces: Deus Ex & Deus Ex Invisible War – R34

Gaming consoles

 

  • Sup 400 in 1 Plus Handheld Console – R180
  • Classic Mini TV Game Console – R194
  • PVP 8-bit Handheld Game Console – R275

Software

  • AAOS Automated Backup 1 month subscription – R125
  • Musicalis Interactive Bass Guitar Course – R145
  • Bitdefender Internet Security 2018 – R148

