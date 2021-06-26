Cheapest tech you can buy on Takealot — Including a 17-inch TV for R795

Takealot’s wide range of hardware, software, electronics and gadgets includes a gaming console for R180, a touchscreen smartphone priced at R499, and a 17-inch TV for R795.

In this challenging economy, many of us should be tightening our belts instead of eyeing expensive cutting-edge tech.

We explored Takealot’s more affordable offerings and found a number of interesting products that won’t break the bank.

Among these was the Classmate Unite 403, a small convertible laptop that is being sold for just R2,653.

Its detachable screen can be used on its own as a tablet, while the device is designed to be water and drop resistant.

This makes it ideal for students who require high portability for running basic Windows apps but aren’t always the most reliable when it comes to looking after their stuff.

However, buyers are encouraged to ensure that the hardware specifications are sufficient to meet their needs.

For those users who can keep their PC in one spot, a refurbished desktop will be a more powerful and affordable option.

One refreshed HP 500B MT desktop on Takealot is priced at less than R2,000 and comes with an Intel Pentium Dual-Core 3.20 GHz processor, 4GB RAM, and 500GB HDD storage — everything you need for a basic remote working setup.

You don’t have to spend thousands of rand on the latest QLED or OLED TV either.

The cheapest model on Takealot is an Itel 17-inch HD TV at just R795, but if you require something a little more suited to the typical living room, the Ecco LH30 comes with a price tag of R2,299.

Gaming is often described as an expensive hobby, but it’s clear from Takealot’s selection of cheap games and consoles that you don’t have to break the bank if you don’t fancy the latest AAA titles.

With the Sup handheld gaming console at just R180, you can play 400c retro 8-bit games while on the go. No need to keep your console connected to an expensive 4K TV.

If you’ve always wanted a taste of farm living, but can’t afford or don’t want to risk buying a farm, you can get Professional Farmer on PC for just R29.

The same game costs R799 on PS4, so this one is a real steal.

Below are the top three cheapest products in various popular tech categories on Takealot.

TVs

Itel 17-inch HD TV – R795

9-inch Portable Digital TV – R1,200

LH30 Echo 30-inch HD TV – R2,299

Laptops

Classmate Unite 403 – R2,653

ASUS Vivobook W202 – R3,499

Connex Slim Book X 11.6-inch – R3,899

Desktops

HP 500B MT Pentium Dual-Core PC (refurbished) – R1,998

Dell OptiPlex 390 Core i5 (refurbished) – R2,475

Proline Pentium Tower (refurbished) – R2,499

Monitors

7-inch TFT LCD Car Monitor – R599

Ecco LH15 15-inch Monitor – R799

Ecco LH17 17-inch Monitor – R899

Phones

Umkhulu feature phone – R160

Unitel Dual SIM feature camera phone – R219

BM10 Wireless Dialler/Mini phone – R246

Touch-screen smartphones

Vodacom Kicka 4 VE – R499

Tecno Pop 2 Mini – R518

Mobicel Star – R549

Tablets

Wintouch K701 Kids tablet – R999

Mobicel Zoom – R1,194

Neon IQ Quad Core 8GB – R1,259

Cameras

Kids Digital Camera – R189

Fujifilm Fashion Disposable Camera – R249

Waterproof Sports Camera 1080p – R260

Headphones

Bounce Hustle Series Earphones – R39

Amplify Pro Vibe series Earphones – R45

Amplify Pro Jazz Series Earphones – R45

Drones

Interactive Watch Induction Drone – R425

Apex 66BL Drone – R599

Night Shade Mini Drone – R699

Graphics cards

Nvidia GeForce GT 220 1GB – R599

Nvidia GeForce GT 210 512MB – R599

Palit Nvidia GeForce GT 710 2GBB – R920

Video games

Professional Farmer (PC) – R29

Pro Cycling Manager 2012 (PC) – R29

Square Enix Masterpieces: Deus Ex & Deus Ex Invisible War – R34

Gaming consoles

Sup 400 in 1 Plus Handheld Console – R180

Classic Mini TV Game Console – R194

PVP 8-bit Handheld Game Console – R275

Software

AAOS Automated Backup 1 month subscription – R125

Musicalis Interactive Bass Guitar Course – R145

Bitdefender Internet Security 2018 – R148

