What’s Next – Mike Styer explains how to start your SAP migration journey

Mike Styer is the country manager of GlassHouse South Africa and an ICT veteran with extensive experience in the field.

GlassHouse South Africa is a leader in managed services, backup, recovery, business continuity, managed SAP services, and systems monitoring.

With a wealth of experience in the ICT sector and wide-ranging knowledge of IT platforms and environments, Styer is responsible for managing GlassHouse’s growing customer base in South Africa.

Styer helps organisations to identify and implement enterprise IT solutions that address their needs and budgets and has an extensive background in both vendor and customer IT platforms and environments.

At GlassHouse, Styer provides the South African market with international expertise and global best practices for business continuity, managed services, and cloud architecture and services.

In this What’s Next interview, Styer provides background on legacy SAP systems and shares insight into SAP’s modern upgrades.

Styer provides key reasons for businesses to migrate to SAP S4/HANA system and explains why it is important to start the process as soon as possible.

He also gives guidance to organisations on how to start their migration journey and shares why GlassHouse is the ideal partner to assist with this.

The full interview with Mike Styer is embedded below. You can see all What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interviews here.