Big new Zoom features launched

Video conferencing app Zoom has launched a new Zoom Apps feature and a new platform for hosting virtual events.

Zoom Apps adds support for third-party apps within Zoom Meetings and the desktop version of the platform.

This allows users to better collaborate or share experiences within the same app while participating in a meeting.

There are already more than 50 Zoom apps that can be used, with more to be added.

These are now available alongside the third-party integrations on the Zoom App Marketplace.

The library consists of apps for enterprise and consumer use-cases, including whiteboarding, project management, note-taking, and video games.

Some of the apps available include:

Asana — Let users create in-meeting action items and next steps to move forward with plans with greater clarity.

— Let users create in-meeting action items and next steps to move forward with plans with greater clarity. Dropbox Spaces — Provides a single shared workspace for collaboration.

— Provides a single shared workspace for collaboration. Dot Collector — Real-time feedback and polling app, allowing you to gather meaningful insights from colleagues.

— Real-time feedback and polling app, allowing you to gather meaningful insights from colleagues. Funtivity — Offers activities and content for team building, conference breakouts, cultural events, and more.

— Offers activities and content for team building, conference breakouts, cultural events, and more. Kahoot — Allows you to host and join interactive learning games and presentations.

To add apps to your Zoom experience, you must select the Apps tab on the latest version of the desktop client or the toolbar in Zoom Meetings.

Companies can control how Zoom Apps can be used among their workers and require pre-approval through admin settings available to IT administrators.

The second major addition to Zoom’s portfolio is the Zoom Events platform, which allows companies to create better hybrid and virtual event experiences using Zoom’s video and chat technology.

“Zoom Events enables large and small businesses alike to seamlessly manage and host back-to-back event sessions from sales summits, customer events, trade shows, and internal events,” the company said.

Features available on the platform include event hubs, dedicated corporate virtual event spaces, customisable registration, and networking through a chat-enabled virtual event lobby.

In addition, Zoom Events lets organisations get event-specific reporting around registration, attendance, and ticket sales.

To create events using this new platform, you can visit the Zoom Events site here.

Users have the option of monthly or annual billing, with licence prices based on the number of attendees.

Prices start at $890 for an annual licence for events with up to 500 attendees.

Several add-ons can be purchased, including audio conferencing, online event consulting services, and cloud storage.

