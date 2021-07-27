Spotify launches “What’s New”

Spotify has launched a “What’s New” feature that gives users a personalized feed of new or trending song releases based on their listening preferences.

The feed will work with real-time updates, much like the standard feed on social media apps like Instagram and Facebook.

“What’s New also includes filters that allow you to sort for new music releases or new podcast and show episodes, helping you find what you’re looking for more quickly”, the company said in its announcement today.

They added that over 50,000 hours are uploaded to Spotify every day (over 18 million a year) and that the What’s New feature is intended to help users gain easier access to the content they enjoy.

Spotify is already renowned for its specialised recommendation algorithm based on a user’s listening patterns. The What’s New feature will build on the company’s algorithm.

Every user’s What’s New feed will primarily be populated by new releases from artists they already follow, and your feed can be expanded by following new artists on the app.

The new feature is already available to some Android and iOS users, and Spotify said it would be rolling out globally over the next few weeks.

What’s New will be available from a newly added “bell” icon on the home screen of the Spotify mobile app, which will display a blue dot when a new release is available.