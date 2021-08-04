What’s Next – Red Hat’s Johan Scheepers on the benefits of IT automation

Johan Scheepers is a highly experienced IT expert working as a Senior Manager of Solution Architects at Red Hat in Sub-Saharan Africa.

He has developed a deep understanding of the regional and global channel ecosystem and built strong relationships at both technical and commercial levels.

Scheepers has worked with a number of vendor products, services and solutions including servers, server virtualization, storage, storage virtualization, high availability, database performance, and data management with a focus on data analytics, protection, deduplication and archiving.

He has a wealth of experience working with resellers and vendors, providing him with a great understanding of these environments.

In this What’s Next interview, Scheepers discusses why organisations should automate and modernise their IT systems.

He shares some of the common use cases for automation and talks through the important factors to ensure automation is done successfully.

Scheepers highlights the benefits to organisations of using open source software to implement automation, as well as how Red Hat can help.

He also touches on the technology available from Red Hat to help businesses address their automation needs.

The full interview with Johan Scheepers is embedded below. You can see all What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interviews here.