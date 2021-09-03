Uber vs DiDi vs Bolt — The cheapest ride-hailing service in South Africa

South Africa’s newest e-hailing service, DiDi, is cheaper than its rivals Uber and Bolt, in the three cities where it is available.

The service was recently launched in Gauteng, after a piloting period in Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) from March 2021 and an initial rollout in Cape Town.

We tested DiDi soon after it arrived in Centurion and found its app and riding experience was very similar to Uber.

The increased competition will be good news for South Africans’ wallets, as the services fight it out to offer the best possible pricing to customers.

MyBroadband decided to compare the fares for trips on DiDi with Uber and Bolt. For our comparison, we used the three areas in which all three services are available — Gauteng, Cape Town, and Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth). We then gathered fare estimates for a short, medium, and long-distance trip in each location. In choosing our routes, we opted for popular places which visitors often travel to in the cities in these locations. As we aimed to determine which of the services were the cheapest, we used the rates for their budget “Go” services. These services use compact hatchbacks, like the Toyota Etios or VW Polo hatch, and may not be suited to instances where you need to transport a lot of luggage.

We found that DiDi was the cheapest service on average from all the trips at R216, which worked out to around R6.35 per km.

For 6 out of the 9 rides, DiDi was the most affordable choice, and for 2 of the remaining trips, it was the second cheapest option. Bolt was the second most affordable on average, at R234 per trip, followed by Uber, which cost R243 per trip. While Uber’s prices were similar to DiDi and Bolt in Gauteng and Cape Town, it was far more expensive in Gqeberha. The tables below show the prices of each of the trips we requested, the distances they covered, the total distances and prices of the rides, and the average fare estimate and distances. The prices do not include tips. All trips Uber Go DiDi Go Bolt Go Total distance 308km Average distance 34km Total price R2,189 R1,942 R2,104 Average price per trip R243 R216 R234

Johannesburg and Pretoria

Johannesburg and Pretoria area trips Route Distance Uber Go DiDi Go Bolt Go Montecasino Teatro -> Sandton Gautrain Station 13km R96 R90 R96 Protea Hotel Fire & Ice Menlyn -> OR Tambo International Airport 43km R319 R286 R286 Newtown Junction -> Union Buildings Gardens 58km R414 R446 R517 Total 114km R829 R822 R899 Average 38km R276 R274 R299

Cape Town

Cape Town area trips Route Distance Uber Go Didi Go Bolt Go V&A Waterfront -> Table Mountain Aerial Cableway 8km R55 R57 R64 Somerset West Post Office -> Stellenbosch University 20km R141 R161 R144 Cape Town International Airport -> Melkbosstrand Country Club 51km R291 R251 R277 Total 79km R487 R469 R485 Average 26km R162 R156 R162

Port Elizabeth

Port Elizabeth Route Distance Uber Go DiDi Go Bolt Go BayWest Mall -> Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 15km R112 R88 R102 Bayworld -> AutoPavilion 36km R269 R205 R221 Radisson Blu Hotel Port Elizabeth -> African Dawn Wildlife Sanctuary 64km R492 R358 R397 Total 115km R873 R651 R720 Average 58km R291 R217 R240

Now read: Apple Car could use exterior displays to signal other drivers