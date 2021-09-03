Uber vs DiDi vs Bolt — The cheapest ride-hailing service in South Africa

South Africa’s newest e-hailing service, DiDi, is cheaper than its rivals Uber and Bolt, in the three cities where it is available.
The service was recently launched in Gauteng, after a piloting period in Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) from March 2021 and an initial rollout in Cape Town.
We tested DiDi soon after it arrived in Centurion and found its app and riding experience was very similar to Uber.
The increased competition will be good news for South Africans’ wallets, as the services fight it out to offer the best possible pricing to customers.
MyBroadband decided to compare the fares for trips on DiDi with Uber and Bolt.
For our comparison, we used the three areas in which all three services are available — Gauteng, Cape Town, and Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth).
We then gathered fare estimates for a short, medium, and long-distance trip in each location.
In choosing our routes, we opted for popular places which visitors often travel to in the cities in these locations.
As we aimed to determine which of the services were the cheapest, we used the rates for their budget “Go” services.
These services use compact hatchbacks, like the Toyota Etios or VW Polo hatch, and may not be suited to instances where you need to transport a lot of luggage.
We found that DiDi was the cheapest service on average from all the trips at R216, which worked out to around R6.35 per km.
For 6 out of the 9 rides, DiDi was the most affordable choice, and for 2 of the remaining trips, it was the second cheapest option.
Bolt was the second most affordable on average, at R234 per trip, followed by Uber, which cost R243 per trip.
While Uber’s prices were similar to DiDi and Bolt in Gauteng and Cape Town, it was far more expensive in Gqeberha.
The tables below show the prices of each of the trips we requested, the distances they covered, the total distances and prices of the rides, and the average fare estimate and distances. The prices do not include tips.
|All trips
|Uber Go
|DiDi Go
|Bolt Go
|Total distance
|308km
|Average distance
|34km
|Total price
|R2,189
|R1,942
|R2,104
|Average price per trip
|R243
|R216
|R234
Johannesburg and Pretoria
|Johannesburg and Pretoria area trips
|Route
|Distance
|Uber Go
|DiDi Go
|Bolt Go
|Montecasino Teatro -> Sandton Gautrain Station
|13km
|R96
|R90
|R96
|Protea Hotel Fire & Ice Menlyn -> OR Tambo International Airport
|43km
|R319
|R286
|R286
|Newtown Junction -> Union Buildings Gardens
|58km
|R414
|R446
|R517
|Total
|114km
|R829
|R822
|R899
|Average
|38km
|R276
|R274
|R299
Cape Town
|Cape Town area trips
|Route
|Distance
|Uber Go
|Didi Go
|Bolt Go
|V&A Waterfront -> Table Mountain Aerial Cableway
|8km
|R55
|R57
|R64
|Somerset West Post Office -> Stellenbosch University
|20km
|R141
|R161
|R144
|Cape Town International Airport -> Melkbosstrand Country Club
|51km
|R291
|R251
|R277
|Total
|79km
|R487
|R469
|R485
|Average
|26km
|R162
|R156
|R162
Port Elizabeth
|Port Elizabeth
|Route
|Distance
|Uber Go
|DiDi Go
|Bolt Go
|BayWest Mall -> Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium
|15km
|R112
|R88
|R102
|Bayworld -> AutoPavilion
|36km
|R269
|R205
|R221
|Radisson Blu Hotel Port Elizabeth -> African Dawn Wildlife Sanctuary
|64km
|R492
|R358
|R397
|Total
|115km
|R873
|R651
|R720
|Average
|58km
|R291
|R217
|R240
