Free Spotify Premium deal for South Africans

Spotify is relaunching its Premium offer for current free and first-time users, giving them access to the music streaming app’s premium features at no cost for three months.

The company previously offered the same promotion in May and June 2021.

These users can get three free months of Spotify Premium, valued at R179.97, if they sign up between now and 28 September 2021.

In addition, returning Premium users who previously held a Premium account but cancelled, can get three months of Premium for R59.99.

These offers are only available on the Individual Premium plan and don’t apply to the Premium Student, Premium Family, or Premium Duo plans.

Spotify’s library includes over 70 million songs and more than 2.6 million podcast titles.

The Premium subscription’s features include downloads for offline listening, which lets you play back tracks without re-downloading them or when you don’t have an Internet connection.

In addition, users can play any song, any playlist, at any time on the device of their choice, with no ads interrupting the experience and no restrictions on the number of songs they can skip.

To sign up for Premium, users must provide a valid payment method approved by Spotify.

The Premium Student, Premium Family, and Premium Duo plans offer a one-month free subscription as standard.

