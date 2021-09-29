Spotify drains 30% battery per hour on iOS 15

Spotify has confirmed reports from iPhone users saying its app drains approximately 30% of battery life during an hour of streaming.

According to AppleInsider, users have reported high levels of battery drain when using the Spotify app on iOS 14.8 and iOS 15, with some users also saying that their devices run hot while streaming music.

Other users have also complained that the music streaming platform crashes when their iPhone is locked.

Spotify provided some troubleshooting steps on their support page that users experiencing the issue could try while the company investigates the issue further.

“We’ve passed your info on to the relevant team and we can confirm they are currently looking into it,” Spotify’s post said.

“Aside from trying restarting and/or a clean reinstall of the app, it’d be great if you’d give disabling Background App Refresh a shot: this could be found under Settings -> General -> Background App Refresh.”

Several users have expressed their frustration on Spotify’s support blog, indicating that they had completed all troubleshooting steps to no avail.