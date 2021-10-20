Takealot hit by downtime

Takealot has been suffering intermittent connectivity issues on its website and app.

Reports of issues on the Takealot Downdetector page surged from around 09:52 on Wednesday morning, with most users flagging issues on the website and app.

Multiple visitors to the popular South African online shopping site were greeted with error messages.

These included the Error 502 – Bad Gateway, Error 504 – Gateway timed out, and a notification message stating that the website was temporarily unavailable, as shown below.

Some users received an “Oops, something’s wrong!” message on the app, asking them to tap the screen to reload.

Doing so did not fix the issue, however.

Twitter users also reported problems with accessing the site and app and logging in.

@TAKEALOT it looks like your systems are broken. Cannot log into website or app. I believe that I’m not the only one. — George Feneysey (@georgefeneysey) October 20, 2021

@TAKEALOT your website is down – what is going on? — John Roberts (@jsroberts_anglo) October 20, 2021

MyBroadband asked Takealot for feedback on the issue, but we did not immediately receive feedback on our queries.