Bolt Food launches in Johannesburg

Bolt has announced its food delivery service Bolt Food has launched in Johannesburg.

The service will provide the city’s residents with access to food deliveries from more than 300 restaurants and fast food outlets.

Bolt Food has been available in Cape Town since April 2020, where 800 restaurants have been added to the app.

Country Manager for Bolt Food in South Africa, James Townsend-Rose, said the Cape Town rollout had outstanding results.

“Restaurants and their customers welcomed Bolt Food’s affordable prices and quick deliveries, and we are excited to bring this solution to Johannesburg, and to other South African cities in the coming months,” Townsend-Rose said.

Among the restaurants and fast food outlets available in Johannesburg are Burger King, Pizza Hut, Subway, Andiccio’s, and Del Forno.

Bolt Food said the service is currently available from Bryanston in the north of the city to Braamfontein near the CBD. It will expand across the city as more restaurants join the platform.

Bolt Food couriers in Johannesburg will earn a standard fee and payments for time and mileage for completing each delivery. They can also choose the hours and locations to offer their service.

The company will be competing with Uber Eats and Mr D Food, who already offer their services across Johannesburg and Pretoria.

Bolt Food will offer several promotional offers during the launch period.

Food delivery fees will be free where the distance between the food outlet and the delivery destination is less than 4.5km.

Bolt Food will also offer discounts of up to 50% on food orders from selected restaurants.

In addition, Absa customers can get up to 30% cashback on their Bolt Food orders paid for with qualifying cards.