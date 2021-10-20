Spotify Premium price plan for students launches in South Africa

Spotify has launched its Spotify Premium for Students in South Africa and 19 other countries today, offering students all features included in its Premium plan for R29.99 per month.

The new plan allows students to access Spotify’s full catalogue at a fraction of its regular price.

Recent data showed that artists in these genres, including Mr JazziQ, Busta 929, and A-Reece claimed the top three spots for most-streamed artists by South African youth.

Spotify Premium for Students offers ad-free, offline, and on-demand listening.

The plan also offers higher-quality audio output with streaming at 320 Kbps, and subscribers can host group sessions to listen to playlists or podcasts simultaneously, even if they are not nearby.

The offer is open to eligible university students and is available from today, and those interested will need to confirm their student status at spotify.com/student before they can sign up.

“We are excited to be bringing our student plan to the region, since experiencing a great response from students globally,” said Marwen Ben Massoud, Growth Lead at Spotify Middle East and Africa.

“With Spotify Premium Student we are providing them with a plan that gives them access to our extensive music catalogue and everything users enjoy about Spotify Premium at a value they will love.”

First-time subscribers can also get the first month free.

Now read: Bolt Food launches in Johannesburg