Content creators offered up to R534,000 to post videos to Instagram Reels

Instagram is offering content creators up to $35,000 (R534,400) to post videos to its TikTok alternative, Reels, according to a report from TechCrunch.

The Meta-owned social media platform announced its Reels summer bonus programme in July this year, with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg saying that it would pay out $1 billion (R15.25 billion) to creators through 2022.

TechCrunch’s report referred to information from a Reddit post, which said a content creator had been offered $35,000 if 58.31 million people in one month view their Reels.

Smaller creators are reported to have been offered smaller amounts, with Maddy Corbin — a creator with approximately 52,000 followers on Instagram — being offered up to $1,000.

As of now, there does not seem to be any concrete rules regarding how payouts correspond with follower counts.

According to TechCrunch, this lack of clarity “can be troubling for creators who use these platforms to make a living.”

Instagram told TechCrunch that the programme is still in an early, experimental phase.

“We’re continuing to test payments as we roll out to more creators, and expect them to fluctuate while we’re still getting started,” the company was quoted as saying.

