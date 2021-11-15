WhatsApp rolling out big privacy update

WhatsApp has begun rolling out a feature for beta testers that will enable them to hide their “Last Seen” status from specific people in their contact lists, WABetaInfo reported.

The Meta-owned messaging service (formerly Facebook) announced it was working on the feature in September, and it is now available on the current beta for Android and iOS.

On the current beta, users can hide their “Last Seen” status, “Profile Picture”, and their “About” information from specific users in their contact list through the “My Contacts Except…” option.

Users can enable the feature by going to Settings, selecting the Account option, and entering the Privacy menu.

The system is reciprocal. In return for hiding information from a specific contact, WhatsApp will hide that contact’s particulars from the user.

As the update is currently only available for testing in beta, it may take some time to arrive on WhatsApp’s official apps.

WABetaInfo — a reputable source for reports on WhatsApp beta versions — previously revealed that the messaging service was making significant changes to its “Groups” feature.

The update to “Groups”, which is currently in development, will enable admins to create a subset of chatrooms under an encompassing chat through a feature termed “Communities”.

Community chats will let users create dedicated rooms within a group similar to a Discord or Slack server.