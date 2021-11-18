Black Friday 2021 delivery times in South Africa — What to expect

South African ecommerce retailers are preparing for a big increase in orders during Black Friday 2021.

Some have started offering early Black Friday deals or are staggering their promotions over several weeks during November.

While Black Friday is typically an excellent opportunity to score significant discounts on sought-after products, previous years have seen many South African disappointed and frustrated with substantial delivery delays from online stores.

In 2018, MyBroadband’s Black Friday order from Amazon in the US arrived before orders made on the same day from Makro, OneDayOnly, and Dis-chem.

The following year, numerous Makro customers were left fuming after waiting more than a month for their Black Friday orders.

MyBroadband’s initial tests of delivery times on orders from Game, Makro, Takealot, Everyshop, and OneDayOnly, who are already offering some form of Black Friday promotion, were encouraging.

All of the stores delivered our products within their promised delivery times.

We asked some of the country’s largest online stores what their plans were to ensure Black Friday sales ran smoothly.

Takealot

Takealot said it would do its best to make sure it delivered according to its regular delivery times over the festive season.

In addition, it is also offering same-day and next-day delivery options for in-stock items to customers in the main centres of Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Cape Town.

While its standard delivery costs will remain the same, it is offering a 50% discount on its R200 delivery fee for bulky goods during its Blue Dot sale.

Loot

Loot said it worked extensively with its strategic partners for additional pick-ups on weekdays and pick-ups over weekends.

“Planning around Black Friday and festive logistics starts very early. Our strategic partners also bring on additional capacity via their own logistics,” the store said.

Loot said it aimed to deliver within its agreed advertising parameters during Black Friday.

It stated that it had the lowest free shipment threshold of R400 and the cheapest economy delivery rate in the market. It charges R40 in main centres and R60 in regional areas.

Makro and Game

Makro and Game parent company Massmart said its previous delays could be blamed on congestion at third-party delivery hubs due to increased volumes of orders on Black Friday.

“It should also be noted that the delays, whilst understandably attracting a lot of attention, were in fact relatively few in relation to the overall number of deliveries,” it stated,

Makro said it anticipated several measures would lead to a much smoother order fulfilment process this time around.

These are:

Extension of Black Friday shopping throughout November, rather than over a single weekend.

Improved last-mile delivery capability, including better integration with third-party delivery vendors and investment in its own capability.

More efficient in-store picking processes.

Increased call centre resources.

OneDayOnly

OneDayOnly said that honouring its promised delivery dates was incredibly important.

“We’ve shared our quality commitment with our suppliers and secured comprehensive service-level agreements to ensure express deliveries from their end,” it stated.

“Our team has formulated bespoke communication and ordering strategies with each supplier to further minimise stumbling blocks.”

The online store has increased its own stock-holding and that of its suppliers to speed up dispatching times.

It has also “carefully scheduled increased daily courier collections” to achieve same-day dispatching.

In addition, it has bolstered its workforce with seasonal staff in its warehouse to ensure quick transitions between receipt and dispatch and reduce the time products spend in the distribution centres.

Raru

Raru said its supplier deals started very early this year, so it expects sales to spread over November, lowering the chances of bottlenecks.

“For the Black Friday date itself, we do expect to see some exceptional deals for customers,” it added.

Wootware

PC hardware and component store Wootware said it should cope well with the influx of orders due to the systems and processes it had in place.

However, it warned that couriers could struggle due to the increased order volumes.

“The best way for us to manage our customer expectations would be to indicate a more accurate delivery time based on our experiences in the last few years,” the store stated.

“We’re hoping it would be similar to regular delivery times; however, couriers do tend to struggle with the influx of shipments during this time of year.”

Wootware added its delivery fees were fine-tuned to ensure it offered very competitive pricing.

“We haven’t made any changes to our delivery fees, and we are not predicting any changes on this front during this busy time of the year.”