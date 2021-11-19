Spotify brings live lyrics to more users

Spotify has announced that it will be expanding its live lyrics feature to more regions.

In a statement released on Thursday, the company said the feature, which synchronises lyrics with the song being played, would be accessible to users worldwide.

Spotify has partnered with music data company Musicmatch to bring the experience to more users.

“Lyrics are one of the most requested features from listeners across the globe,” Spotify said.

“After iterating and testing, we’ve created an experience that’s simple and interactive—and even shareable.”

Spotify initially introduced the live lyrics featured in 2020, but it was only available to users in Asia, the Caribbean, and South America.

Spotify said that the new feature was made available to users across the globe on Thursday, 18 November, and is accessible on a range of platforms.

“As of today, Lyrics are available to all Free and Premium users globally across iOS and Android devices, desktop, gaming consoles, and TV,” the company said.

Spotify specified that compatible gaming consoles include Playstation 4, Playstation 5, and Xbox One.

The live lyrics feature is available to both free and premium users.