Tweets should now “stay put” on iOS — Twitter

Twitter has updated its iOS app to fix a glitch that would cause Tweets to disappear while iPhone and iPad users read them on the app.

The social media company initially resolved the issue on its web platform earlier this month, and Twitter announced that the fix was rolling out to its iOS platform as well.

“Now when you pause your timeline scrolling to look at a Tweet, it should stay put!” Twitter said.

Twitter first acknowledged the bug in September, and according to the microblogging service, it was caused by users adding new replies to a conversation.

As a result, while a user was trying to read a post, it would abruptly be pushed out of view by new replies.

We’ve made some updates on iOS to prevent Tweets from disappearing mid-read. Now when you pause your timeline scrolling to look at a Tweet, it should stay put! — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 23, 2021

The social media company has not yet announced when rolling out a fix for its Android app.

Twitter fixed the bug on its web platform on 15 November, adding that users would be able to choose when new Tweets load into their timeline by clicking the Tweet counter bar at the top.

Another change that Twitter has made recently is the phasing out support for Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) that would redirect users to AMP versions of articles on the web.

Twitter also added the ability for Android users to change light and dark themes according to their underlying system theme.