Spotify testing video feed similar to TikTok

Spotify is testing a new video feed in its beta version for iOS that displays fullscreen video while playing tracks.

As reported by TechCrunch, the feature was initially spotted by Republic’s Chris Messina and plays videos in a similar format to TikTok.

Messina told TechCrunch that he found the feature in Spotify’s TestFlight build (iOS beta), and the new icon takes users directly to the video feed when selected.

The feature is accessible through the new “Discover” tab on the navigation bar for users on the current iOS beta.

Not only that, @Spotify Discover is basically a pared down version of a TikTok-style feed of vertical music videos (likely using their canvas format) that you can like or skip.#NewSpotify pic.twitter.com/hpOEZ8v9bl — Messina.eth (@chrismessina) November 24, 2021

Users will be able to “like” individual tracks as they scroll through the feed, and further options for each song can be accessed by tapping on the three-dot menu icon.

“At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of tests in an effort to improve our user experience,” TechCrunch quoted a Spotify spokesperson as saying.

“Some of those tests end up paving the way for our broader user experience and others serve only as an important learning. We don’t have any further news to share at this time.”

According to TechCrunch, this means that the feature is still in the early stages of testing and may not make it to the public platform.