Most-streamed songs of 2021

Olivia Rodrigo’s song, Drivers Licence, took the top spot for the most-streamed track in 2021 on Spotify, while BTS’s Dynamite was the most popular on Apple Music.

The streaming services revealed the most popular tracks on their platforms in 2021. The lists do not provide information on how many times each song was streamed.

Other notable artists featuring close to the top of the lists include The Kid LAROI, Lil Nas X, Ariana Grande, Pop Smoke, and The Weeknd.

Apple’s most-streamed song playlist reads: “After a year in which much of the world’s population was trapped in their homes, 2021 was all about having one foot out the door”.

Spotify has a smaller library, with 70 million tracks compared to Apple Music’s 75 million songs.

Apple Music and Spotify make up two of the three most-popular music streaming services globally in terms of global market share.

Spotify holds the largest global market share of 30%, with Apple Music holding 25%. Amazon Music is in third place.

The top five songs for each streaming service are listed in the table below.

Most-streamed songs in 2021 (Global) Spotify Apple Music 1. Olivia Rodrigo — Drivers Licence 1. BTS — Dynamite 2. Lil Nas X — Montero (Call Me By Your Name) 2. Olivia Rodrigo — Drivers Licence 3. The Kid LAROI — Stay 3. Ariana Grande — Positions 4. Olivia Rodrigo — Good 4U 4. Pop Smoke — For The Night 5. Dua Lipa — Levitating 5. The Weeknd — Blinding Lights

