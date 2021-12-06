What’s Next – Aarti Mohan and Ronnie Toerien discuss how organisations that plan together, succeed together

Aarti Mohan is the MEA ERPM Strategy Leader at Oracle, and Ronnie Toerien is the Oracle HCM Sales Dev and Strategy Leader for Africa.

Mohan is a passionate leader who is dedicated to supporting Oracle clients with enterprise digital transformation solutions.

She has worked at Oracle for over 13 years, where she has developed a passion for the company and how it helps businesses leverage the full benefits of digital technology.

Toerien is an extremely experienced Human Resources professional, having been involved in the industry since 1990.

He is passionate about encouraging HCM practitioners to re-evaluate their strategies surrounding the maximisation of their in-organisation talent.

Toerien has presented at many external talent management events across South Africa, Botswana, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe.

In this episode of What’s Next, Mohan explains why businesses are moving to connected planning, and outlines the five key processes that organisations should consider in the connected enterprise planning process.

Toerien then discusses how organisations have had to transform as a result of the pandemic, paying particular focus to how that has impacted planning.

Mohan and Toerien both explain how the best enterprise performance management tools, such as Oracle Cloud EPM, combine finance and operations with HR to provide an effective single data model that you can work with.

Toerien then discusses the other key benefits of a unified ERP and HR system – such as a consistent user experience, and improved visibility across your finance, business, and HR operations.

Mohan and Toerien also touch on the importance of emerging technologies such as AI, machine learning, and predictive analytics within enterprise performance management tools like Oracle Cloud EPM.

Toerien then discusses how there are an incredible number of touchpoints within modern organisations, and Mohan closes by explaining why it is so important for businesses and individuals to embrace technology.

The full interview with Mohan and Toerien is embedded below. You can see all What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interviews here.