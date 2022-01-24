942 takeout orders in a year — Bolt Food’s biggest spenders revealed

Food delivery service Bolt Food has revealed details about its most loyal customers in South Africa in 2021, including those who placed the most orders and spent the most money on a single order.

In South Africa, the platform first launched in Cape Town in April 2020. It rolled out to select parts of Johannesburg in October 2021.

Bolt Food’s most loyal customer in these two cities placed 942 orders during 2021, an average of 2.5 orders per day.

The customer who ordered from the widest range of restaurants was a Capetonian who bought food from 82 different outlets during the year.

One customer was not afraid to spend big.

The most expensive order on the platform in South Africa was for a seafood feast delivered to an address in Cape Town, with 226 items costing just over R40,000.

When it came to the popularity of dishes, Simply Asia’s Roasted Chilli Paste and Cashew Nut Noodles was the most-ordered dish in both Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Spur claimed second and third place in Cape Town, with the Spur Burger and T-Bone Steak. These were followed by Rocomamas’ Yomojo and G-Shake.

In Johannesburg, Pizza Hut’s pizzas were the second and fifth most popular, while Spur’s Peppermint Crisp Tart and Garlic Rolls were the third and fourth-placed favourites.

Bolt also observed some interesting patterns regarding the most popular order times and dates.

For Capetonians, the most popular time to place an order was around 18:00, whereas Joburg residents’ most popular slots were midday during the week and 18:00 over weekends.

The busiest day for Bolt Food in Cape Town was on 19 November, while Joburg recorded its biggest number of orders on 30 November.

