Big Uber Eats Pass price drop for South Africa

Uber has announced a significant price drop in South Africa for its food delivery subscription service, Eats Pass.

The company sent an email to Uber Eats customers informing them that the monthly price of the Eats Pass has been cut from R50 to R29.90, a reduction of around 40%.

The Uber Eats Pass ensures customers pay R0 for delivery on orders from participating restaurants with a green ticket-shaped logo next to their name.

It also gives members access to certain exclusive offers.

Below is an image from the email sent to customers confirming the price change.

Eats Pass is primarily of value to the food delivery service’s most frequent customers.

Uber’s delivery charges range between R3 and R9, depending on the distance between the food outlet and delivery address.

At the previous R50 subscription fee, at least six orders with the most expensive delivery fee would have been required for any financial benefit over paying for delivery per order.

With the new price, customers would only have to place four of these orders per month.

At the minimum delivery price of R3, it would take ten orders to exceed the new Eats Pass monthly fee.

The Eats Pass only applies to orders of R80 or more and does not include the service fee listed separately on the checkout page.

The subscription operates on a month-to-month basis and can be cancelled at any time.