You can now send packages up to 80kg with Uber — how much it costs

Uber has launched a new on-demand delivery service called Uber Connect Car, allowing users to send packages weighing up to 80kg over short distances.

The e-hailing company previously rolled out Uber Connect Moto in South Africa in 2020, providing a similar delivery service via motorbike for parcels weighing up to 15kg.

Uber claims this service has been very successful, with more than 200,000 unique users across six countries in Sub Saharan Africa using it every month.

Head of core operations at Uber Sub Saharan Africa, Timothy Kiluba, said the service is being used by all types of customers, including small to medium businesses such as restaurants, bakeries, parcel delivery companies and online retail shops.

“Given this huge demand, it made sense to launch Uber Connect Car to accommodate larger packages,” Kiluba stated.

Uber said the service is exciting for customers and would also help its drivers earn more.

“The launch will enable drivers to alternate between picking up riders and making deliveries, unlocking more earning opportunities and choices for drivers,” the company stated.

To access Uber Connect, users can follow these steps:

Open the Uber app, tap “Where to”, and enter your drop-off location.

Select “Uber Connect Car” in the Uber app, agree to the terms and conditions, confirm that your package does not contain prohibited items, and request a delivery.

Meet the driver outside and load your package into their boot.

Share the trip with your recipient so they can track the journey and meet the driver outside to retrieve the package from the driver’s boot.

To get an idea of how much the service costs, we got four fare estimates for Uber Connect services in Gauteng over various distances.

Below are the prices we were offered on Uber Connect Car/Uber Connect Moto:

12.3km — R94/R69

25.6km — R175/R139

43.5km — R273/R228

57.8km — R306/R255

From our fare estimates, we gathered the price per kilometre declined as our distances increased.

New features and limits

Uber has also rolled out two new features for Uber Connect — the ability to send to multiple destinations on the same trip, and a proof of delivery PIN.

“The PIN provides users with peace of mind that their package is being delivered to the right person, allowing for ease of reference where there are multiple deliveries,” Uber explained.

Uber said aside from the weight limit, packages sent using Uber Connect Car must total less than the equivalent of R1,500 in value per trip and fit comfortably in the boot of a mid-sized sedan.

Some prohibited items that you may not send via the service include medication, recreational drugs, and dangerous or illegal items.

Uber also said it does not offer insurance coverage for package loss, damage, or theft.