What’s Next — Tim van der Berg from Galdon Data discusses the vast capabilities of Microsoft Teams

Tim van der Berg is the Managing Director of Galdon Data, a position he has held for almost 10 years.

Van der Berg previously worked as a Senior Corporate Account Manager at NSS, where he was responsible for new business development and selling core network monitoring and traffic management solutions.

He also worked at Duxbury Networking, where he was a Senior Account Manager focusing on Mitel IP Telephony systems and specialising in communications solutions.

In this What’s Next interview, Aki Anastasiou meets with van der Berg to discuss Galdon Data’s experience with Microsoft Teams and online communication solutions.

Van der Berg explains how the pandemic has impacted the use of Microsoft Teams, with many businesses requiring guidance in their adoption of the software.

He highlights several crucial steps for a business to take when considering Microsoft Teams, including first identifying its needs.

Van der Berg also details how Galdon Data and Microsoft equip and prepare their customers to deal with changes in the technology sector.

He then talks about the Microsoft Teams Phone System and explains how it connects your existing phone system to the Microsoft worldwide network.

Finally, van der Berg explains how Microsoft Teams telephony can be implemented into a hybrid model that blends with legacy PBX environments.

Watch the full interview with Tim van der Berg from Galdon Data, below.