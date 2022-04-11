Uber launches new Reserve and Hourly features in South Africa

Uber has announced the launch of Uber Reserve and Uber Hourly in South Africa — two new dedicated driver reservation features.

The company previously rolled out a Premium Reserve feature which offers access to drivers and vehicles on the premium Uber Black tier.

For those who are certain of a future trip, this option provides an arrival time of 15 minutes ahead of schedule and a wait time of 15 minutes.

Uber has also launched Economy Reserve, providing access to budget-friendlier prices with vehicles on Uber Comfort, UberX and Uber Go.

This ensures up to a 5-minute early arrival and a 5-minute wait time.

The Uber Reserve options give riders the ability to pay for a trip at a fixed price up to 30 days in advance.

The feature is available in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban, and Cape Town.

The other new addition is Uber Hourly, which lets users book a ride by the hour on Uber Black to cover multiple locations for different errands at a minimal hourly amount.

“With professional drivers, riders no longer have to navigate to various locations with multiple ride requests,” Uber said.

Uber Hourly will initially only be available in Cape Town.

Uber Sub Saharan Africa’s head of mobility operations, Kagiso Khaole, said the offerings would add to riders’ convenience, efficiency, and safety while travelling with Uber.

“The opportunities provided by the new Uber Hourly — Black by the Hour and Reserve products give riders the freedom to use and plan their time as they wish, whether they are running multiple errands or attending business meetings, appointments, as well as sightseeing and shopping,” Khaole said.

The new options would also unlock additional income opportunities for drivers.

“We will continue to leverage our technology to stay on the cutting edge of innovation to allow us to quickly adapt and meet the changing needs of drivers and riders,” Khaole stated.

The steps for booking an Uber Hourly or Uber Reserve driver are below.

How to request Uber Black by the Hour

Tap on the Hourly tile on your home screen. Tap on Get Started and select the number of hours you need “Black by the hour” as your ride. Optional — Add your first stop on the app. Tap Confirm “Black by the hour”. The up-front price shown will be the minimum for the number of hours selected (travel will be charged per minute or kilometre after that). As the trip goes on, you’ll need to update each stop in the app, including your final stop. Don’t forget to sit in the back: Let’s help keep each other safe on every trip. Please sit in the back seat to give you and your driver more space.

How to request Reserve Driver