What’s Next – Zaheer Ebrahim on the rising ransomware threat

Zaheer Ebrahim is a Senior Sales Engineer at Trend Micro, and has been involved in the IT industry since 2008.

He is a certified Blue Knight with extensive knowledge in the security architecture and configuration domain, and has worked at New Horizons, Secure Data, Dimension Date, and now Trend Micro.

In his current role, he delivers pre sales support across the Trend Micro product lines and ensures that customised solutions are designed and implemented for his clients in accordance with best practices, strategies, methodologies, and documentation.

In this What’s Next interview, Ebrahim discusses the 2021 edition of Trend Micro’s Annual Cybersecurity Report, titled “Navigating New Frontiers.”

He unpacks how ransomware actors have evolved since 2018, and how the new strategies they are using are far more effective.

Ebrahim also talks about the most common Ransomware as a Service families and explains why they are becoming incredibly popular among bad actors.

He then discusses other security issues that are covered in the report, including the fact that businesses are leaving their systems unpatched and, as a result, vulnerable.

Ebrahim also explains how businesses can combat this by ensuring that all VPNs being used by their remote workforce have been patched.

He concludes by discussing why robust and multi-layered defence is so important in 2022.

The full interview can be watched below.