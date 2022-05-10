Game launches new website — Liquor shopping, order tracking, and pickups now available

Massmart has launched a new Game website with several improvements and new features to provide a better online shopping experience.

The retail group said the new site boasts advanced sourcing logic, which would supposedly result in better order turnaround times.

“In line with the improved experience, intelligent system logic will now allow geo-location of products for faster and more efficient deliveries and near real-time stock availability updates,” Massmart said.

Game has also added order tracking, online returns, and a pickup option for select stores. The latter will allow customers to order online and collect their products in-store.

“Currently, this is available in 20 conveniently located stores throughout the country, with additional stores rolling out throughout the year,” Massmart said.

Game vice president Andrew Stein said this feature has been in high demand among the retailer’s customers.

Stein said the website was also more mobile-friendly and featured improved search and navigation functionalities.

In addition to the new features, liquor and clothing products that were previously only available in-store can now be bought from the online store.

Stein said that new features would be added to the website every month to ensure Game’s offering remained relevant.

“This is a significant step in the transformation of our business through our turnaround strategy and is evidence of the investment that Walmart and Massmart are making in Game,” Stein stated.

The retail group said the changes were made possible by an investment from Massmart and a dedicated support team in Walmart’s global tech hub in Bangalore, India.

Massmart said Game reported over 100% growth in online sales in April 2022 compared to April 2021, which it said directly demonstrated the website’s relevance with more people shopping online.