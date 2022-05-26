What’s Next – Werner Kapp discusses Dimension Data’s expansion and strategy for 2022

Werner Kapp has been at Dimension Data since 2000 and is now the CEO for the Middle East and Africa region.

He served as a regional executive for 15 years before becoming the company’s Chief Operating Officer in 2015, and finally taking the reins of Dimension Data in April 2021.

As the Dimension Data CEO for the MEA region, Kapp has been instrumental in delivering integrated solutions to clients across the region.

In this interview, Kapp meets with Aki Anastasiou to discuss Dimension Data’s strategy for the rest of the year.

Kapp talks about his expectations from the IT landscape over the next few years — including the digital transformation trend.

He then talks about how Dimension Data is managing the transition as things return to the way they were before the pandemic.

Kapp closes by discussing the company’s ongoing data centre expansion and provides details of when the new NTT Johannesburg 1 Data Centre will go live.

The full interview with Dimension Data CEO Werner Kapp is embedded below.