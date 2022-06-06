Nedbank has announced that its ecommerce super app Avo was appointed an Apple Authorised Reseller.

The online store now offers consumers and businesses the full range of Apple products, including iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

Previously, it only offered these devices via other resellers.

Nedbank group managing executive for retail and business banking, Ciko Thomas, said Avo was excited to sell the company’s devices and accessories.

“This partnership is a great fit, with Avo able to focus on creating high-value bundle offers and solutions for consumers and businesses across the spectrum,” said Thomas.

Nedbank said it would be “working relentlessly” to bring more Apple products into an affordable price range.

Below are Avo’s current cash prices for the 128GB iPhone 13 series:

iPhone 13 Mini — R13,999

iPhone 13 — R17,399

iPhone 13 Pro — R22,999

iPhone 13 Pro Max — R23,999

As part of Avo’s 2nd birthday celebration in June, it will also be featuring exclusive offers on Apple devices.

Nedbank customers can convert their Greenbacks rewards points into Avo points directly within the app, allowing them to get discounts on Apple products.

The bank added that a key proposition of its partnership with Apple would be the “most competitively priced” bundle deals available over 24 months.

Below are three of the 24-month bundle deals it is offering.

13-inch MacBook + AirPods Max + Apple Pencil — R1,499 x 24

10.9-inch iPad Air + Apple Pencil — R799 x 24

iPhone 13 Pro Max + AirPods Pro — R1,499 x 24