What’s Next – First Technology’s Ryan Ramawoothar on building healthy work-life boundaries

Ryan Ramawoothar is the Executive Head for Software at First Technology.

He is an experienced business executive with 16 years of experience in the IT industry who has spent most of his career in cyber security and business management roles.

Ramawoothar has a strong background in SaaS platforms, cloud technologies, and security, and is highly skilled in go-to-market strategies and market shifts.

His mission, and that of First Technology, is to drive positive change and ensure the company’s customers and their employees are geared for the current and future demands of their industries.

In this episode of What’s Next, Ramawoothar discusses how First Technology is helping its customers as they optimise their approaches to hybrid working.

Ramawoothar discusses the latest trends First Technology is seeing in this regard, and focuses on the need for businesses to adopt proactive thinking and implement systems that help employees develop healthy boundaries.

He contextualises this by talking about the Great Resignation, which is seeing businesses lose employees who feel overworked and underappreciated.

Ramawoothar then explains how technologies like Microsoft Viva can play a major role in helping employers and employees find a balance between driving productivity and maintaining healthy work-life boundaries.

He also touches on the burning question around data protection by detailing how Viva is compliant with POPI.

Ramawoothar concludes by discussing how First Technology helps its customers by improving the Microsoft Viva experience.

The full interview can be watched below.