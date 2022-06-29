Airbnb bans house parties permanently

After temporarily banning parties in August 2020, Airbnb has codified the ban as a permanent policy for people renting through the platform.

“At Airbnb, we believe the neighbourhoods and communities in which we operate are as important as the hosts and guests who use our service,” the company stated.

“We focus on trying to deter the very rare cases of hosts who do not operate responsibly, or guests who try to throw unauthorised parties.”

Airbnb said its temporary ban on parties has proven effective and is therefore codifying it as a permanent platform policy.

It explained that in the past, it let hosts use their best judgment and authorise parties when appropriate for their home and neighbourhood.

In late 2019, Airbnb prohibited “open-invite” parties — i.e. those advertised on social media — and “chronic party houses” that had developed into neighbourhood nuisances.

Airbnb also launched a Neighborhood Support Line in several jurisdictions, which Airbnb said helped enforce its ban on party houses.

“When the pandemic hit, as many bars and clubs closed or restricted their occupancy, we began to see some people taking partying behaviour to rented homes, including through Airbnb,” it stated.

“This was concerning to us due to both the disruptive nature of unauthorised parties and the risk of such gatherings spreading the virus. As such, we announced the party ban to our community as being ‘in the best interest of public health.'”

Airbnb said that the party ban became more than a public health measure over time.

“It developed into a bedrock community policy to support our hosts and their neighbours,” it said.

“Moreover — it’s been working. We believe there is a direct correlation between our implementation of the policy in August 2020 and a 44% year-over-year drop in the rate of party reports.”

Airbnb said the ban was well received by hosts, and it received positive feedback from community leaders and elected officials.

“As we build on this momentum, we believe the time is right to codify this policy.”

Airbnb explained the temporary party ban policy announced in August 2020 included a 16-person occupancy cap, prompted primarily by Covid-19 concerns around large gatherings before the introduction of vaccines.

“As part of the updated policy, and based on feedback from a number of hosts who have listings that can house above 16 people comfortably, we will remove this cap,” it stated.

Castles in Europe, vineyards in the US, and large beachfront villas in the Caribbean are examples of properties benefiting from this change.

“Amazing properties like these thrive on hosting multi-generational family trips and larger groups, and removing this cap is meant to allow those hosts to responsibly utilise the space in their homes while still complying with our ban on disruptive parties,” Airbnb stated.

“This decision was made based on feedback from the longstanding and trusted members of our global host community, and it will take effect in the coming months.”

Airbnb said its policy would continue to include serious consequences for guests who attempt to violate the rules.

These vary from account suspension to complete removal from the platform.

“In 2021, over 6,600 guests were suspended from Airbnb for attempting to violate our party ban. In these cases, we also work to support our hosts with property damage protection via AirCover,” said Airbnb.

“In 2020, when we first announced the temporary policy, we noted plans to scope a potential exception process for specialty and traditional hospitality venues, and those plans are still under consideration.”