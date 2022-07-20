Microsoft builds Facebook-like social platform into Teams

Microsoft has launched Viva Engage, a Facebook-like application, inside Microsoft Teams.

“Built on the foundation of Yammer, Viva Engage brings people together across the organisation to connect with leaders and coworkers, find answers to questions, share their unique story, and find belonging at work,” Microsoft said.

Microsoft bought Yammer in 2012 for R10.2 billion and included it in the Microsoft 365 suite.

Viva Engage has a Facebook newsfeed-like feature called storylines. Teams users can share content to their storylines through posts and stories.

Posts can include photos, files, links, and videos, while stories are short videos or photos — a feature familiar to Snapchat and Instagram users.

Posts and stories appear at the top of your feed in a carousel.

Microsoft said the posts and stories made to your storyline could reach followers and colleagues across Viva Connections, Outlook, Teams, and Yammer.

The tech giant said Viva Engage would not replace Yammer but would only impact the Communities application for Teams and Outlook.

“In late August, the Communities app for Teams will be rebranded Viva Engage,” Microsoft said.

“No action from admins is required. Also in late August, storyline will begin public preview.”

Viva Engage will be available to all Microsoft 365 commercial customers at no extra cost. However, users must have a Yammer licence to use the app.

