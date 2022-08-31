MTN appoints head of digital platforms

MTN Group has appointed Christian Bombrun as chief executive officer for Digital Platforms, effective 1 September 2022.

The operator said Bombrun would be responsible for designing, implementing and maintaining the long-term growth and commercial strategy for MTN’s digital division.

“Christian is a seasoned professional in the areas of entertainment, digital and technologies, and brings 25 years of experience to MTN,” said MTN Group chief operating officer Jens Schulte-Bockum.

He most recently served as the head of communication and digital on Emmanuel Macron’s presidential campaign in France.

Before this, Bombrun spent eight years at Orange in France, where his roles included director of products and services for the French market and director of Orange content at group level.

“At Orange, his responsibilities included product design for the consumer market, as well as managing the pay TV and subscription video-on-demand, music, games, IoT and financial services,”

He also managed OCS, Orange’s pay-TV company and the Orange movie studio.

His other previous roles include deputy managing director of M6 Web (the online and digital division of M6 Group) and marketing and business development director at the Canal+ group.

Bombrun holds a Master’s Degree in Management Science at IMT Business and a Masters Degree in Television, Telecoms and Internet, from Dauphine University in Paris.

He takes over the CEO role from Minnie Harris, who has been acting in the capacity since April 2022.

“Minnie, who has been double-hatting over the past four months will now focus solely on her responsibilities as Chief Financial Officer (CFO): Digital Platforms,” MTN stated.

