Uber Eats and Mr D vs restaurant prices — chicken noodle soup with a 106% markup

Takeaway prices on food delivery apps like Uber Eats and Mr D are much higher than buying from restaurants directly.

A MyBroadband analysis showed that customers could pay up to double the in-store price for cheaper menu items.

We compared the in-store pricing of eight restaurants to the prices of the same meals when ordered through Uber Eats and Mr D Food, and found that every restaurant loaded their prices by some margin.

It should be noted that our comparison excludes service charges and delivery fees.

The highest markup came from Mr D Food, where Good Flavour Chinese’s chicken noodle soup was R32.00. The restaurant — located at the Grey Owl Centre in Centurion — charges R15.50 in-store.

Uber Eats’s price is similarly high at R29.00 — a markup of 87%.

Steers customers pay R209.90 for a whole chicken on Uber Eats, which is available at the restaurant for R149.90.

Unfortunately, we could not compare the Mr D price for this item as it wasn’t listed on the platform.

However, looking at the pricing trend of other Steers meals listed on the platform, it would likely have a similar price to that of Uber Eats.

Our comparison showed that many restaurants offer similar pricing on Uber Eats and Mr D Food. Notable exceptions in our list were Mimmos, Turn n Tender, and Good Flavour Chinese.

MyBroadband asked Uber Eats and Mr D Food for comment, and Uber Eats South Africa’s head of operations Charles Mhango said that each merchant decides on its own pricing.

“Regarding the pricing of items via the Uber Eats app/marketplace, each merchant determines its own pricing for each item that will be sold via the app,” he said.

“Uber Eats does not request or require merchants to disclose the rationale behind their pricing strategies (including any inputs into their ultimate pricing) as this would constitute each merchant’s proprietary, business-sensitive information; we respect that this information may be competitively sensitive.”

However, he added that Uber charges merchants a Marketplace Fee, which he said was commercially sensitive and varies between merchants and locations.

Mr D Food had not responded by the time of publication.

A pricing comparison between in-store, Uber Eats, and Mr D Food’s pricing from eight restaurants are provided in the table below. Prices exclude service and delivery fees.

It also shows the price differences between delivery and in-store pricing. Similar differences are highlighted in yellow, while higher and lower differences are highlighted in red and green, respectively.

Uber Eats and Mr D Food vs in-store pricing Menu item In-store price Uber Eats price Difference Mr D Food price Difference Rocomamas Double cheeseburger R89.00 R116.00 R27.00 R116.00 R27.00 Rockstar burger R86.00 R112.00 R26.00 R112.00 R26.00 Eight wings R88.00 R114.00 R26.00 R114.00 R26.00 250g ribs R88.00 R117.00 R29.00 R117.00 R29.00 KFC 9 Piece Bucket R129.90 R155.90 R26.00 R155.90 R26.00 Classic Twister R47.90 R57.90 R10.00 R57.90 R10.00 Colonel Burger R39.90 R47.90 R8.00 R47.90 R8.00 Streetwise 2 with Pap R34.90 R41.90 R7.00 R41.90 R7.00 Steers Full Chicken R149.90 R209.90 R60.00 N/A N/A Original King Steers Burger R99.90 R119.90 R20.00 R119.90 R20.00 Single Pok Rib Rack and Chips R129.90 R159.90 R30.00 R159.90 R30.00 Mix It Up Sharing Meal R249.90 R269.90 R20.00 R269.90 R20.00 Nando’s Hotpot R43.00 R54.00 R11.00 R54.00 R11.00 Chicken Prego and Single Side R53.00 R66.00 R13.00 R66.00 R13.00 Chicken Burger R60.00 R75.00 R15.00 R75.00 R15.00 1/4 Chicken, Single Chips & a Nando’s roll R64.00 R80.00 R16.00 R80.00 R16.00 Mimmos Large Margherita Pizza R84.90 R103.00 R18.10 R102.00 R17.10 Large Bacon and Feta Pizza R109.90 R134.00 R24.10 R132.00 R22.10 Large Meat Loves Pizza R139.90 R170.00 R30.10 R168.00 R28.10 Bolognaise Pasta R109.90 R134.00 R24.10 R132.00 R22.10 Chowz Authentic Duban Experience Mutton Curry R90.00 R140.00 R50.00 R140.00 R50.00 Sugar Bean Curry R50.00 R85.00 R35.00 R80.00 R30.00 Mutton 1/4 Bunny R90.00 R140.00 R50.00 R140.00 R50.00 Sugar Bean 1/4 Bunny R50.00 R80.00 R30.00 R80.00 R30.00 Turn n Tender 300g Fillet R229.00 R263.00 R34.00 R252.00 R23.00 300g Rump R189.00 R217.00 R28.00 R208.00 R19.00 Classic Burger R115.00 R132.00 R17.00 R127.00 R12.00 Steak and Boerewors Combo R215.00 R247.00 R32.00 R237.00 R22.00 Good Flavour Chinese Chicken Noodle Soup R15.50 R29.00 R13.50 R32.00 R16.50 Chicken Chow Mein R46.50 R75.00 R28.50 R79.00 R32.50 Shanghai Steak R50.50 R91.00 R40.50 84.00 R33.50 Sizzling Chicken R76.00 R126.00 R50.00 R120.00 R44.00

