Dimension Data exec promoted to NTT Ltd global chief risk officer

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT) has promoted Zellah Fuphe from her role at Dimension Data to global Chief Risk and Sustainability Officer for NTT Ltd.

Dimension Data announced Fuphe’s promotion in a statement on Wednesday.

She previously held the role of Chief Corporate Governance Officer at Dimension Data Middle East and Africa.

“I am particularly delighted with Zellah’s promotion which will allow her to build on an established track record, with the great work that has been done in the MEA region,” said Dimension Data MEA CEO Alan Turnley-Jones.

“In addition to leading Sustainability globally, the Risk part of Zellah’s new role will include the areas of data privacy, insurance, risk management, integrity, and risk management operations.”

NTT Ltd. is headquartered in London, UK. However, the company said Fuphe would fulfil her role locally and will not relocate.

NTT acquired Dimension Data in 2010.

In 2018, NTT confirmed it would transfer Dimension Data into a new holding company under its brand.

The reorganisation was completed in 2019, with Dimension Data operating as a brand within the global NTT Ltd group.

