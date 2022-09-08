What’s Next — Titilayo Adewumi discusses SAPs operations in West Africa

Titilayo Adewumi is the SAP Regional Sales Director for West Africa and has over ten years of experience working in Information Technology, Public Health, Financial Services, and Telecommunications.

Adewumi is responsible for managing SAP’s sales portfolio for its General Business and Large Enterprise segments in the West African region.

She passionately advocates for women’s leadership and growth on the continent.

In this episode of What’s Next, Adewumi discusses SAP’s operations in the West Africa region.

She notes that SAP has been operating in West Africa since 1999 and describes the current state of these operations.

She also explains that the company uses an indirect business model in West Africa that leverages a network of SAP-certified partners to provide services across all industries — focusing particularly on oil and gas, as well as the consumer goods industry.

She then unpacks how SMEs in the region can benefit from SAP technology by moving to the cloud and freeing up resources – allowing for superior agility.

Finally, she talks about SAP’s commitment to nurturing young talent in the West Africa region.

You can watch the full interview with Titilayo Adewumi below.