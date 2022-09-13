Strangest things you can buy on Takealot

Wedding dresses, bulletproof vests, and an assortment of tools you’d think only Batman or 007 might need are among the unexpected items you can buy on Takealot.
With the global boom in ecommerce, the variety of products you can buy online in South Africa has increased substantially.
Although South Africans don’t have anywhere near the range of options available to Amazon or Alibaba shoppers, we have a major ecommerce player with thousands of products.
MyBroadband poured through Takealot’s catalogue, South Africa’s biggest online store and third-party marketplace, to see what strange products we could find for sale. We were not disappointed.
Most of the odd products we found fell into the security category, which should probably be expected given South Africa’s serious crime problem.
But there were also some other unusual, highly-specialised items you would expect to have to visit a store to get your hands on.
Below are 15 of the strangest products we recently found listed on Takealot.
Bulletproof vests — From R3,299
“I, too, like to live dangerously” — South African resident.
Double-bladed hunting knife Batarang — R378
I’m vengeance.
Lift King 10-tonne electric chain hoist — R89,270
Do you even lift (10 tonnes), bro?
Wedding dresses — From R1,500
Who says wedding dresses need to be expensive… or fitted before you buy?
Outdoor multifunctional gravity and grappling hook — R569
Wayne Enterprises really does seem to be trying establish a handhold in South Africa.
3-in-1 combo power rack exercise machine — From R189,999
Why pay expensive monthly gym fees when you can train at home for just under R200,000?
Wireless anti-spy bug and hidden camera detector — R1,299
We tested one of these last year. You may be unsurprised to learn it doesn’t work.
Tactical self-defence pen — R123
Q would be so proud.
Nelson Mandela Lithograph — R100,001
Print 333 of 500 hand-printed lithographs.
Blank VHS cassette tape — R150
Each tape can fit two bootlegged episodes of House of the Dragon.
Ghillie suit with South Africa velcro patch — R528
Be the ultimate paintball camper. As long as no one sees the flag patch.
Himalayan Crystal Salt Lick 2-3kg — R89
For fancy farm animals with an acquired taste.
Bug Bite Thing poison suction mosquito bite remover — R299
Not recommended for popping pimples.
Pink lipstick-style taser — R199
When the smash and grabber thinks you are just fixing your make-up.
Pack of 25 cardboard boxes — R178
Would be interesting to see if Takealot still ships these in its own box. Boxception.
