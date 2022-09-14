Joburg residents can now submit power and water meter readings online

The City of Johannesburg (COJ) will allow residents to submit electricity and water meter readings online via its eJoburg self-help portal.

The metropolitan municipality said the new service aimed to reduce customer frustration and save its residents the time and money required for trips to walk-in centres.

“The new development enables ratepayers to electronically capture their water and electricity meter readings, which CoJ can use to create the customer’s final monthly bill,” CoJ stated.

Member of the mayoral committee for the CoJ responsible for finance and group information communication technology (GICT), Julie Suddaby, explained the initiative formed part of the city’s drive to become “smart”.

“As part of these initiatives, the city continues to build online services where our residents can interact with the city directly, manage their municipal accounts and access city services,” Suddaby added.

How to register

The eJoburg facility offers several features, including access to municipal statements and the ability to pay or manage accounts from a computer, mobile phone, or tablet.

To submit meter readings online, customers must first register on eJoburg by visiting the CoJ website and clicking on the eJoburg icon.

As a security measure, the metro said customers who were registered on eJoburg would receive an SMS notification each time the system opens for the submission of meter readings.

Suddaby warned those residents who would try to cheat the system by underreporting their readings.

“While the City is accepting submitted meter readings, our customers should note that the city is conducting regular audits of all meter readings to ensure accuracy and correctness of the bill and corresponding property details,” said Suddaby.

“Customers are notified to be aware that the intelligence is built into the system to monitor against declaring inaccurate meter readings, and the city is confident that this service will incrementally improve the billing accuracy as more and more customers use the system,” the CoJ added.