Spotify buys company that detects hate speech in podcasts

Spotify has announced that it acquired Dublin-based content moderation tech company Kinzen as it ramps up its platform safety efforts.

According to the music streaming company, Kinzen uses machine learning and human expertise to monitor and analyse potentially harmful content and hate speech in multiple languages.

Spotify said its acquisition of Kinzen will help it effectively deliver a safer, more enjoyable experience on its platform.

It said Kinzen uses unique technologies well-suited for monitoring podcasts and other audio formats, adding that its value to Spotify is “clear and unmatched”.

According to Spotify, monitoring harmful audio across many languages is challenging, particularly nuances non-native speakers might not pick up on.

Spotify’s global head of public affairs, Dustee Jenkins, explained that through its acquisition of Kinzen, the music streaming company can now address harmful content in a local context.

“We’ve long had an impactful and collaborative partnership with Kinzen and its exceptional team,” Jenkins said.

“Now, working together as one, we’ll be able to even further improve our ability to detect and address harmful content, and importantly, in a way that better considers local context.”