Uber Eats starts dagga deliveries in Canada

On-demand courier service Uber Eats has launched cannabis deliveries to residents of Toronto, Canada.

The company claims the offering is the first of its kind for a major third-party delivery platform.

Uber previously launched cannabis orders for customers in the Ontario province in November 2021, but this required customers to pick up their products from their chosen retailer.

To offer the delivery service, Uber has partnered with online cannabis marketplace and information source Leafly.

Leafly has been operating for four years and provides services to over 200 cannabis retailers in the Greater Toronto area.

Torontonians 19 years and older can place orders from local licenced cannabis retailers in the Uber Eats app.

It will be delivered to their door by the retailer’s own CannSell-certified staff, as required by provincial regulations, and not one of Uber’s delivery partners.

While the rest of the ordering system works much the same as Uber’s regular takeout orders, the delivery person will verify the age and sobriety of customers before handing over the product.

Uber said the service would help combat the illegal underground market, which still accounted for over 50% of all nonmedical cannabis sales in Ontario.

In addition, it is expected to reduce the number of people driving while under the influence of cannabis.

Dagga laws in South Africa

South Africa effectively decriminalised the recreational use of cannabis, known locally as “dagga”, by adults in 2018.

A Constitutional Court order meant it was no longer an offence to own or consume the substance in private.

However, any recreational use, possession, or cultivation of cannabis outside of private property remains an offence under the Drugs Act.

The Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill currently under consideration by parliament seeks to provide further legislation on several aspects of cannabis consumption in South Africa, including:

Providing for commercial activities in respect of recreational cannabis.

Providing for the cultivation, possession and supply of cannabis plants and cannabis by organisations for religious and cultural purposes on behalf of their members; and

Respecting the right to privacy of an adult person to use cannabis for palliation or medication.

Now read: Pick n Pay and Takealot taking the fight to Checkers Sixty60