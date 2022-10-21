YouTube Premium family plan gets price hike

YouTube has hiked the price of its Premium Family subscription plan in the US by nearly 28%, Engadget reports.

The Google-owned video streaming service informed customers their monthly fee would increase by $5 from $17.99 to $22.99 in the coming months.

New and more recent subscribers will see the change take effect from November 2022.

Long-time users who currently pay $14.99 per month are being given a few additional months at that old price, with the new fee kicking in from April 2023.

The price of the YouTube Premium individual and student plans in the US have remained the same, at $11.99 and $6.99, respectively.

The YouTube Premium Family tier lets users add up to five members of their household to share the plan’s benefits — ad-free watching and listening on YouTube and YouTube Music.

YouTube also recently experimented with making 4K resolution exclusive to Premium subscribers.

Engadget noted the old $17.99 price was a bargain compared to the individual plan’s price of $11.99.

Even if subscribers only loaded one additional member to the plan, they would save roughly $5.99 compared to taking out two individual accounts.

In that same scenario, the saving now shrunk to 99 cents with the new price. However, adding three or more users still offered a substantial discount over individual accounts.

Android Police also reports that users in several other countries received surprise emails announcing price hikes for their family and individual plans.

The table below summarises the price changes it knew of at the time of publication.

YouTube Premium price changes Country and plan Old price New price Argentina Individual 119 ARS 389 ARS Argentina Family 179 ARS 699 ARS Canada Family 17.99 CAD 22.99 CAD Japan Family 1,780 JPY 2,280 JPY New Zealand Family 19.99 NZD 29.99 NZD Turkey Individual 16.99 TRY 29.99 TRY Turkey Family 29.99 TRY 59.99 TRY UK Family 17.99 GBP 19.99 GBP US Family 17.99 USD 22.99 USD

MyBroadband asked Google for feedback on any planned price changes for YouTube Premium in South Africa, but the company did not immediately provide feedback.

According to the YouTube Premium sign-up page, all local plan prices appear to have remained the same for now.

Currently, the Family plan is R109.99 per month. It also comes with a 1-month free trial.

The individual plan also remains R71.99 with a standard 1-month free trial or 4-month free trial for Samsung Galaxy device owners.

Signing up for the family plan with two members instead of paying for two individual plans saves you R33.99 per month. Adding three members will mean you pay just under R106 less than taking out three individual subscriptions.

Student subscribers can also get a 1-month free trial, after which they pay R41.99 per month.

This plan requires annual verification that the user is enrolled at a recognised tertiary institution.

Now read: Uber Eats starts dagga deliveries in Canada