Lawsuit accuses Amazon and Apple of colluding to fix iPhone prices

A recently-launched lawsuit in the US has alleged that Apple and Amazon seek to eliminate third-party iPhone and iPad resellers on the Amazon.com marketplace.

The complainants claim there is an illegal agreement between the two tech giants leading to the number of third-party Apple resellers dropping from around 600 to just seven since the start of 2019.

Amazon and Apple have denied the agreement’s existence. Still, according to the lawsuit, the deal allowed Apple to curb the number of resellers on Amazon’s marketplace in return for offering a discounted wholesale price on iPhones and iPad to Amazon.

As a result, Amazon became the dominant seller of Apple products in its own marketplace, where it was previously a marginal player.

The complaints are being represented by consumer-rights legal firm Hagens Berman, which previously took on Apple in several antitrust lawsuits.

Among its victories, it scored a $400 million settlement relating to price-fixing on e-books and another $100 million settlement to iOS developers that suffered harm under App Store policies.

The latest lawsuit said that Apple and Amazon’s discussions on the agreement included “gating” third-party resellers from the outset.

“Ultimately Apple proposed, and Amazon agreed, to limit the number of resellers in each country to no more than 20,” it states.

“This arbitrary and purely quantitative threshold excluded even authorised resellers of Apple products.”

Hagans Berman managing partner Steve Berman said the firm’s antitrust trial team quickly noticed several red flags when reviewing the numbers behind the lawsuit.

“Suddenly losing 98% of sellers of a particular product is genuinely unheard of, especially when the product at hand is made by the world’s largest tech company and sold by the world’s largest retailer,” said Berman.

“Apple and Amazon both stood to benefit from this anti-competitive agreement, and they entered it knowing it would harm the public.”

The lawsuit also said before the agreement was put in place, Amazon was a highly competitive marketplace for Apple products, which sold at prices steeply discounted from those on Apple’s online storefront.

“Most Apple product marketplace sales were going to third-party resellers (rather than to Amazon itself),” the firm said.

“All of this benefited consumers in the form of lower prices and differentiated offerings.”

However, this structure threatened Apple and Amazon’s bottom lines.

Berman said consumers were the biggest losing party of the agreement.

“Where consumers used to be able to find discounted prices of upwards of 20% for iPhones and iPads for sale on Amazon Marketplace, now they get locked into Apple’s premium pricing,” Berman stated.

The lawsuit seeks reimbursement for consumers who “overpaid” for iPhones and iPhones due to the scheme, and an injunction against the agreement.