Online sales boom for Foschini Group in South Africa

The Foschini Group (TFG) recorded substantial growth in online sales in South Africa in the first half of its 2023 financial year.

Online retail turnover in the country surged 18.8% from the previous period and now accounts for 3.1% of the local segment’s retail turnover.

The growth comes after TFG launched a new omnichannel fashion and lifestyle shopping platform in July 2022, called Bash.

It offers products from over 200 brands available in Foschini, @Home, Markham, TotalSports, Sterns, and American Swiss stores, with delivery and collection from more than 800 outlets across the country.

The platform is the work of TFG Labs, run by former Takealot executives and Superbalist founders Claude Hanan and Luke Jedeikin.

However, the physical outlets of these TFG stores continue to play an essential part in the South African business’s overall revenue.

Outlet retail turnover increased by 16.9% and contributed 96.9% of the segment’s turnover.

Those sales were boosted by TFG opening 136 stores while only closing 35 in South Africa during the first half of its 2023 financial year.

It had 3,188 outlets in total in South Africa by September 2022.

In TFG’s foreign markets, online sales account for a larger chunk of turnover, 6.5% in Australia and 37.9% in the UK. In the latter’s case, TFG has closed 68 stores while opening only 12.

TFG’s overall group turnover increased by 23.5%, which it attributed to the continued expansion of its footprint and brand portfolio in addition to online sales growth.

“Online retail turnover from a high base in the prior period, as customers returned to stores, increased by 2.6% and now contributes 8.9% to total group retail turnover.”

Load-shedding knocks trading hours — Tesla to the rescue

TFG also said the impact of load-shedding on its South African outlets’ operations had been significant.

During the six months ending September 2022, it lost roughly 132,000 trading hours to load-shedding, 2.6 times higher than the previous period.

“Initiatives are being put in place to mitigate the lost trading hours due to load shedding by investing in a number of battery backup power solutions, installed in priority stores throughout South Africa,” the company said.

The company recently revealed among these battery backup power solutions was the Tesla Powerwall.

TFG bought over 300 of the large battery storage systems om July and August 2022.

In addition to alleviating the impact of load-shedding, TFG argued that the Powerwalls would help it save on electricity costs.

The company has also deployed mobile point-of-sale devices across several stores to enable trade during load-shedding.

“These initiatives will protect approximately 68% of turnover in South Africa,” TFG said.

