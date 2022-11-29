Cloud software giant Zoho opening office in Johannesburg

Indian multinational software and web services company Zoho will open a new office in Johannesburg to accommodate its growing employee and customer base in South Africa.

Zoho said it recorded net new customer growth of 75% in the country during 2021 and doubled its employee base since opening its first office in Cape Town around a year ago.

Zoho Middle East and Africa regional director Ali Shabdar said the company believed its growth should be globally-connected, but locally rooted, an approach it has dubbed “transnational localism”.

“We have followed this approach with our growth and expansion in South Africa,” Shabdar said,

“We have increased our employee strength, introduced local pricing, grown our partner network, invested in upskilling initiatives and partnered with local business communities.”

The company offers a digital signature application called Zoho Sign, which supports Advanced Electronic Signature (AES) through integration with TrustFactory, one of South Africa’s most reliable identity verification providers.

It has also announced integration with popular South African-based payment gateways Yoco and PayGate, allowing Zoho’s customers to accept online payments.

South African businesses, particularly those in industries like banking, finance and healthcare, are legally mandated to use AES to digitally sign documents.

Free Zoho credit for SMEs

Zoho has also partnered with the Institute of African Royalty (IAR), a startup and SME incubator, to remove access barriers to enterprise technology for small and medium businesses.

As part of this agreement, the qualified SMEs that are a part of IAR will receive Zoho Wallet Credit worth R27,000 that can be used on any of Zoho’s 55+ products, including Zoho One, the operating system for business.

Zoho said it would also provide its expertise to help businesses “optimally leverage cloud technology”.

Zoho has seen growth of 52% in the Middle East and Africa region in 2021, making it the second-fastest growing region for the company.

Its partner network has expanded by 55%, and its regional workforce tripled.

Zoho has a local presence in seven countries in the region, with offices in Dubai, Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, and plans to roll out to three more countries in the coming year.

Now read: All the big tech companies cutting jobs